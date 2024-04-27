Delhi Police Spiderman Challan: स्पाइडर मैन के गेटअप में Girlfriend के साथ दौड़ाई बाइक, कटा चालान

The incident is from Najafgarh area of the capital Delhi where a YouTuber made a lot of videos while doing stunts on a bike in a Spiderman costume in broad daylight… During this his crime partner was also seen with him. The thing to note is that the YouTuber was doing dangerous stunts without a helmet. During this the girl sitting behind him is also seen without a helmet. This video went viral on social media… which attracted a lot of attention. Due to this clever trick of the YouTuber the police had difficulty in reaching him but finally the young man was caught… and then taken to the police station… there such sections were imposed on him that the challan amount became more than 21 thousand. Along with this fake Spider-Man the police also caught his female partner.