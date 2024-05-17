Hindustan Hindi News
Hindi News PM Modi Mumbai Rally में Raj Thackrey के साथ करेंगे मंच साझा, Sanjay Raut ने बोला हमला। INDIA Rally

PM Modi Mumbai Rally में Raj Thackrey के साथ करेंगे मंच साझा, Sanjay Raut ने बोला हमला। INDIA Rally

HeenaDelhiFri, 17 May 2024 03:44 PM
Sanjay Raut attacked BJP in a press conference on Friday before the public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi. Sanjay targeted BJP for not getting permission for him in Shivaji Park. He said that he had earlier given the application for a public meeting in Shivaji Park but the administration gave him permission in the name of the PM not us. Sanjay also hit back on the issue of removal of 370. Sanjay said that Section 370 was removed not for the country and the people but to sell prime land to Gautam Adani.

