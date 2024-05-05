Anant Singh Video: जेल के बाहर बाहुबली अनंत सिंह को जोरदार स्वागत, 15 दिन की पैराल | Election 2024

Anant Singh Video: Strong welcome to Bahubali Anant Singh outside the jail paroled for 15 days. Election 2024 Bihar's strong leader and former MLA from Mokama Anant Singh has got parole and is out of jail. The Home Ministry of the state government has directed to release Anant on parole for 15 days for the distribution of his ancestral land and property. Let us tell you that Anant Singh has come out of jail before the voting on Munger Lok Sabha seat on May 13.