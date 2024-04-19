UP Loksabha Election: OP Rajbhar ने Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi को कहा बच्चा, खुद को चाचा| Jalaun

Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Omprakash Rajbhar reached Orai Nagar of Jalaun on Friday. During this he said. Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are still children. We both have uncles. He has not gone to a single booth only talking in the air. He said that both the parties are not at the grassroots level. Whereas all the NDA allies are working on the ground.