Third Phase Voting Percentage: UP, Bihar, Maharashtra में कितनी वोटिंग, कौन सा राज्य सबसे आगे?

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections has ended. According to the data released by the Election Commission 61.45 percent voting was recorded till 8 pm. Many big leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised their franchise in the third phase of elections. While PM Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cast his vote in Kalaburagi Karnataka. Bumper voting has been seen in West Bengal in the third phase of elections.