Hindi Newsवीडियो देश Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail: मीठा खाकर Sugar बढ़ाने के ED के दावे पर क्या बोली AAP | Atishi

Imran KhanDelhiFri, 19 Apr 2024 10:47 PM
A hearing has been held in the court regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is lodged in Tihar Jail. It is being told that while giving its arguments in the court ED has said that Arvind Kejriwal is trying to get bail on health grounds. Countering this claim of ED AAP leader Atishi held a press conference… During this press conference he answered the questions of ED…

