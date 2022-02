Samajwadi Party announces Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (file pic) as one of its star campaigners for the remaining phases of UP elections



SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav &Swami Prasad Maurya also included in the list pic.twitter.com/3sAADdaQCm