Voting also begins for the by-election in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states.



28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka & Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana & Haryana going to polls today. https://t.co/HojHon2vFv