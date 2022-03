25 मार्च को साढ़े चार बजे इकाना स्टेडियम में योगी लेंगे शपथ, रमापति शास्त्री बने प्रोटेम स्पीकर

BJP's Yogi Adityanath to take oath as CM of UP for the consecutive second term on March 25 at 4.30 pm at Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.



BJP MLA Ramapati Shastri to take oath as protem speaker of UP Legislative Assembly on March 26.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/eS7GoDb4o5