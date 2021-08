ओलंपिक खिलाड़ियों पर यूपी सरकार ने की धनवर्षा, नीरज चोपड़ा को दो करोड़ का पुरस्कार, जानें बाकी को कितना मिला इनाम  

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath felicitate Olympic medal winners Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and other members of the Tokyo Olympics contingent at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/0UHzVgmERS