अखिलेश ने बिना नाम लिए दिया मायावती को न्योता? कहा- अंबेडकरवादी हमारे साथ आएं

#WATCH | On being asked if there is any impact of BSP on poll prospects of SP-RLD alliance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I've always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we've to save the Constitution & democracy. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us." pic.twitter.com/9SxInLNq4h