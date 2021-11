डिप्टी सीएम मौर्य का अखिलेश पर हमला, कहा- अपना नाम बदलकर अखिलेश अली जिन्ना और पार्टी का नाम जिन्नावादी पार्टी कर लें

#WATCH | Deputy CM KP Maurya says, “(Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav should change his name to 'Akhilesh Ali Jinnah' and his party's name to 'Jinnahwadi Party'. But neither (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah nor Atiq Ahmed or (Mukhtar) Ansari could help him win in this election”. pic.twitter.com/JFqkqf9yQR