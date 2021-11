चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश में एक साथ गिरे दो यात्री, RPF जवान ने दौड़कर बचाई जान VIDEO

#RPSF Con. Yadavendra Singh with his courageous #LifeSavingAct saved two lives hanging from a running train at Agra Chhavni station. After saving one, he sprinted with the running train to pull out the second one too#HeroesInUniform@AshwiniVaishnaw @sanjay_chander @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/OUGUOw9ENG