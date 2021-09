प्रमोद तिवारी और भाजपा सांसद भिड़े, समर्थकों में जमकर मारपीट, कांग्रेस विधायक समेत 77 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर

#WATCH | Pratapgarh: A clash broke out b/w supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari & BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta at 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in Sangipur where both leaders were present. MP & his supporters were allegedly chased & beaten by Tiwari's supporters



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/Ra9e1HrxqH