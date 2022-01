यूपी चुनाव: अखिलेश को मिला ममता का साथ, सपा के लिए लखनऊ और वाराणसी में करेंगी वर्चुअल रैली

Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on Feb 8 to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a virtual press conference to be held in Lucknow&Varanasi. TMC & Mamata Banerjee don't want to contest in UP. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav: Kiranmoy Nanda, SP Vice-President pic.twitter.com/xemhJXBfPs