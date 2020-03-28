Lockdown : 24 हजार लोगों की अटकी राहत राशि, श्रमिक इन अधिकारियों के नंबर पर करें सम्पर्क

Disaster relief assistance of 24 thousand workers registered and renewed in the labor department is hanging. Due to bank accounts errors and other technical difficulties, their money is not being transferred to bank accounts. The Labor Department is also keeping contact with these workers from the BDO of the blocks to provide assistance in the account of such workers.
58,000 workers of the capital are eligible under the disaster relief assistance scheme operated by the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and other construction workers welfare board. Of these, the first installment of one thousand rupees per month is going to the accounts of 34 thousand workers. But the money of 24 thousand is stuck. Assistant Labor Commissioner RM Tiwari says that BDO has been given a list of laborers of the villages in his block. The workers of the labor department are also contacting the workers at the given address. So that money can be sent after taking details of their bank accounts.
Registered workers contact these labor enforcement officers,
Lucknow Lucknow Additional Labor Commissioner BK Rai has appealed to all the registered construction workers to contact the labor enforcement officers' mobile numbers for their assistance, they get their bank account details on WhatsApp, passbook Photocopy of first page of the bank, wherein bank name, account number and IFS Send with code. Do not give details of your bank passbook to anyone else.
PR Anil (7905598327), RL Patel (7017510499), Satyaveer Singh (9634192741), OP Maurya (9415974993), Rajesh Singh (7017943435), Vivek Trivedi (9919699599), Mohanlal (9450133015)