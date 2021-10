#UPDATE | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Accused Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht and Satya Prakash Tripathi arrested by Lahimpur Kheri Police and SWAT team of Crime Branch.



Licensed revolver and three bullets recovered from Satya Prakash Tripathi and seized. pic.twitter.com/q4cEWcjQoT