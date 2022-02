ओवैसी ने काफिले पर हमले का किया दावा, AIMIM सांसद की गाड़ी में लगीं गोलियां

I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle: Asaduddin Owaisi to ANI pic.twitter.com/ksV6OWb57h