2017 से पहले यूपी में था डर का माहौल, आज बेझिझक होकर घर से निकलती हैं बेटियां: सीएम योगी 

CM Yogi Adityanath launches "Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal" programme under Mission Shakti - Phase 3 in Lucknow



"75,000 women would get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates & get benefits of state subsidies under PM Mudra Yojana for 3 months," he says pic.twitter.com/Fy2OR8Uy1J