चारों तरफ देख लें, शपथ से पहले अखिलेश यादव का योगी आदित्यनाथ पर तंज

FYI ,

As Lucknow is all set for its mega event tomorrow ,I suggest the new government to have a good look around the venue where swearing in would take place. It is surrounded by:

1: HCL

2: Sports City

2: Palassio Mall

3: CG city

4: Cancer Hospital

5: Sanskriti School

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ktkCzSoBAf