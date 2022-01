उसका शुक्रिया जिसकी वजह से मैं यहां पहुंच पाया, अखिलेश बोले-15 दिन के अंदर होगा गन्ने का भुगतान

The two are farmers' sons, will fight for farmers till the end. That's why, I always carry a packet in my pocket - 'laal topi' & 'laal potli'. I carry an 'ann sankalp' to defeat them (BJP) & make them run away: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Muzaffarnagar#UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/wLo7JROLiq