test story newswrap

सोशल साइट पर लड़की बनकर फंसाते थे शिकार, जानें कैसे आए गिरफ्त में
बहन को अपना बच्चा गोद देने के लिए महिला ने रच डाला षड्यंत्र, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला
वायु सेना ने लॉन्च किया वीडियो गेम, अभिनंदन और एयर स्ट्राइक जैसे होंगे कई मिशन
जनगणना 2021: खुद ऑनलाइन भर सकेंगे घर-परिवार का ब्योरा
झारखंड में 3 साल की बच्ची से रेप के बाद हत्या, अभी तक नहीं मिला सिर
मौसम अपडेट: बिहार के 13 जिलों में बाढ़ तो 22 में है सूखे की स्थिति, पहाड़ में भी बिगाड़ा वर्षा चक्र
उन्नाव रेप केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई अधिकारी से दोपहर 12 बजे तक स्टेटस रिपोर्ट देने को कहा
उन्नाव एक्सीडेंट कांड: CBI ने BJP विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज किया हत्या का मामला
सपा सांसद आजम खान के विधायक बेटे अब्दुल्ला आजम पुलिस हिरासत से हुए रिहा
उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता के लेटर पर CJI कल करेंगे सुनवाई, कहा- दुर्भाग्यवश पत्र अभी तक सामने नहीं आया है
मियामी में अनुष्का के साथ क्वॉलिटी समय बिता रहे हैं विराट- photos वायरल

धौनी के भविष्य को लेकर एमएसके प्रसाद ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

Ashes 2019 Eng vs Aus: स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड और जेम्स एंडरसन के निशाने पर होंगे बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

रेसिपी : त्योहारों के इस मौसम में मावा कचौरी से कराएं सबका मुंह मीठा

UP डीएलएड: पहले चरण में डीएलएड की 1.38 लाख सीटों पर प्रवेश

Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2019: नतीजे आज, ऐसे कर सकेंगे चेक

तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
श्रीलंका294/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश172/10(36.0)
श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को 122 रनों से हराया
Wed, 31 Jul 2019 02:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश238/8(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका242/3(44.4)
श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 02:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
सिंगापुर191/6(20.0)
vs
नेपाल109/10(15.0)
सिंगापुर ने नेपाल को 82 रनों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
मलेशिया144/10(19.1)
vs
कतर147/6(19.4)
कतर ने मलेशिया को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
एजबैस्टन, बर्मिंघम
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सेन्ट्रल ब्रोवार्ड रिजन्ल पार्क स्टेडियम, लौडर्हिल, फ्लोरिडा
Sat, 03 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सेन्ट्रल ब्रोवार्ड रिजन्ल पार्क स्टेडियम, लौडर्हिल, फ्लोरिडा
Sun, 04 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST

