टोक्यो ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट मीराबाई चानू ने जीता गोल्ड, कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

Mirabai Qualifies for #CWG2022 🥳#TOPScheme athlete 🏋️‍♀️ @mirabai_chanu wins🥇with a total lift of 191kg (Snatch 86kg and C&J-105kg) in 55kg category at the ongoing Singapore #Weightlifting Int'l 2022



With this she also secures her berth at upcoming CWG



Many congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/6zeuLlGfdZ