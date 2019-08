US Open 2019: रोजर फेडरर के साथ मुकाबले से पहले विराट कोहली ने सुमित नागल से कही ये बात

👏👏👏 . #Repost @vkfofficial . VKF Athlete Sumit Nagal inducted in to the foundation in 2018, takes a monumental leap by qualifying for his first ever Grand Slam Singles main draw event at the US Open by knocking out Brazil's Joao Menezes(5-7,6-4,6-3) . Ranked at a career best 190. He is only the 5th Indian in this decade to achieve this feat & will face-off with Roger Federer in the 1st round! #VKF #ViratKohliFoundation #SumitNagal #Tennis #USOpen @nagalsumit @virat.kohli @usopen . 📸 - Mathew Reiter Tennis

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 26, 2019 at 9:38am PDT