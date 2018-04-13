ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

#MMvSRH: हैदराबाद ने मुंबई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला
यूपी सरकार ने इलाहाबाद HC से कहा- उन्नाव गैंगरेप के आरोपी विधायक के खिलाफ सबूत नहीं, सबूत मिलने पर होगी गिरफ्तारी
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना और रांची में छाए रहेंगे बाद, शाम तक चल सकती हैं तेज हवाएं। देहरादून में ज्यादातर स्थानों पर खिलेगी तेज धूप।
RRvDD Live: राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला
चेन्नई : कावेरी विवाद के चलते चेन्नई में होने वाले आईपीएल मैच दूसरे स्थान पर स्थानांतरित किए जा सकते हैं।
अल्जीरिया में सेना का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 100 से ज्यादा थे सवार कई की मौत : रिपोर्ट
बिहार: पटना के शास्त्रीनगर में PHED के चीफ इंजीनियर सुधीर कुमार सिन्हा ने चार मंजिला इमारत से कूद कर जान दे दी।
उन्नाव रेप केस: भाजपा MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर का भाई अतुल सेंगर गिरफ्तार
मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना,रांची में कुछ स्थानों में छाए रहेंगे बादल। दिल्ली और देहरादून में शाम तक चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी।
जम्मू-कश्मीरः एलओसी के पास सुंदरबनी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की ओर से फायरिंग में दो जवान शहीद।
CWG 2018:​राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर पहुंचे खेलगांव,ट्वीट में बयां किया रोमांच

गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के 9वें दिन भारत के खेल राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर (स्‍वतंत्र प्रभार) आॅस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे। राठौर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के समापन समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रतिनिधी के तौर पर गोल्ड कोस्ट पहुंचे हैं। गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को आॅस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री मैल्कम टर्नबुल ने 21वें राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के समापन समारोह में शिरकत करने के लिए निमंत्रण भेजा था, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री अन्य व्यस्तताओं के कारण आॅस्ट्रेलिया नहीं जा सके।  गोल्‍ड कोस्‍ट में राष्‍ट्रमंडल खेलों का समापन समारोह 15 अप्रैल को होगा। 

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए यहां क्लिक करें... 

खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट कर बताया कि वह गोल्‍ड कोस्ट में हैं। ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पूर्व निशानेबाजी राठौर ने गोल्‍ट कोस्‍ट पहुंचने के अपने रोमांच को बयां करते हुए लिखा, 'बिना एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर खेलों में हिस्सा लेने का यह मेरा पहला अनुभव है। यद्यपि मैं इन खेलों में हिस्सा लेने आए अपने चैंम्पियंस से मिलने के लिए और उन्हें खेलते हुए देखने के लिए काफी उत्सुक हूं।' राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर जब गोल्ड कोस्ट पहुंचे तो उन्होंने महिलाओं की टेबल टेनिस प्रतियोगिता का कोर्ट में लाइव मैच भी देखा, और खिलाड़‍ियों का उत्‍साहवर्धन किया। खेल मंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात भी की।
 

मैच 7
मुंबई इंडियंस147/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद151/9(20.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 1 विकट से हराया
Thu, 12 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
राजस्थान रॉयल्स153/5(17.5)
vs
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स60/4(6.0)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 10 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Wed, 11 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 5
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स202/6(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स205/5(19.5)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 5 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 10 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 4
राजस्थान रॉयल्स125/9(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद127/1(15.5)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 09 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
