CWG 2018:​राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर पहुंचे खेलगांव,ट्वीट में बयां किया रोमांच

गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के 9वें दिन भारत के खेल राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर (स्‍वतंत्र प्रभार) आॅस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे। राठौर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के समापन समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रतिनिधी के तौर पर गोल्ड कोस्ट पहुंचे हैं। गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को आॅस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री मैल्कम टर्नबुल ने 21वें राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के समापन समारोह में शिरकत करने के लिए निमंत्रण भेजा था, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री अन्य व्यस्तताओं के कारण आॅस्ट्रेलिया नहीं जा सके। गोल्‍ड कोस्‍ट में राष्‍ट्रमंडल खेलों का समापन समारोह 15 अप्रैल को होगा।

खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट कर बताया कि वह गोल्‍ड कोस्ट में हैं। ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पूर्व निशानेबाजी राठौर ने गोल्‍ट कोस्‍ट पहुंचने के अपने रोमांच को बयां करते हुए लिखा, 'बिना एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर खेलों में हिस्सा लेने का यह मेरा पहला अनुभव है। यद्यपि मैं इन खेलों में हिस्सा लेने आए अपने चैंम्पियंस से मिलने के लिए और उन्हें खेलते हुए देखने के लिए काफी उत्सुक हूं।' राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर जब गोल्ड कोस्ट पहुंचे तो उन्होंने महिलाओं की टेबल टेनिस प्रतियोगिता का कोर्ट में लाइव मैच भी देखा, और खिलाड़‍ियों का उत्‍साहवर्धन किया। खेल मंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात भी की।



