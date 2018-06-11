TWITTER REACTIONS: वीरू से लेकर जूनियर बच्चन और रणवीर तक, सबने ऐसे दी छेत्री एंड कंपनी को बधाई

मुंबई में खेले गए चार देशों के इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप के फाइनल मैच में रविवार को भारत ने केन्या को 2-0 से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमा लिया। भारत की इस जीत के बाद से ट्विटर पर फुटबॉल टीम के लिए लगातार बधाई संदेश आ रहे हैं। कप्तान सुनील छेत्री की अगुवाई में फैन्स से खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में भारत ने जबर्दस्त खेल दिखाते हुए मैच अपने नाम किया।

भारत ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में महज एक ही मैच गंवाया था। भारत ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में कुल 11 गोल किए और महज दो गोल खाए। पहले मैच में भारत ने चीनी ताइपे को 5-0 से हराया और इस मैच के बाद कप्तान छेत्री का एक इमोशनल वीडियो वायरल हो गया। छेत्री ने पहले मैच के बाद फैन्स से अपील की थी कि वो भले ही ग्राउंड में आकर टीम को गालियां दें लेकिन सपोर्ट के लिए मैदान तक जरूर आएं।

इसके बाद भारत के एक भी मैच में खाली स्टेडियम नजर नहीं आया। टीम की जीत के बाद दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों से लेकर फिल्म सितारों ने टीम को बधाई दी है। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'सुनील छेत्री तुमको शुक्रिया क्योंकि तुमने देश को जश्न मनाने के लिए इतना कुछ दिया। तुम प्रेरणा थे और मुझे भरोसा है कि इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप जीतने के बाद आप लोग हमेशा पूरे भरे स्टेडियम में खेलेंगे। भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को बधाई।'

Thank you @chetrisunil11 for giving the country so much to cherish. You were inspirational and I am sure this #IntercontinentalCup victory will help in ensuring that you guys play in a jam packed stadium . Congratulations @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/WADgZEd5rl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2018

What a wonderful day for @IndianFootball team and the fans across nation. India defeated Kenya 2-0 to lift the #IntercontinentalCup. Captain @ChetriSunil11 led from front brilliantly again. Well done team👏. India 🇮🇳 is Proud of you all. #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/iyjfV7n9bh — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 10, 2018

Congrats @IndianFootball for winning the #IntercontinentalCup. @chetrisunil11 is a great youth icon who gave the impetus to generate packed stadiums in this tournament. Special mention of our super stud goalie Gurpreet. Football has finally arrived in India. #INDvKEN #BackTheBlue — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 10, 2018

Congratulations Indian team on defeating Kenya 2-0 to clinch the #InterContinentalCup. A day to cherish for the @IndianFootball team and the fans. Captain Sunil Chhetri was unstoppable on his day. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 10, 2018

So proud of the boys in blue! Took it all the way ! @chetrisunil11 leading from the front and bringing glory to @IndianFootball ! Brilliant ! ⚽️🏆 #Champions #JaiHind 💪🏾🇮🇳 #INDvKEN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2018

Oh you beauty! @chetrisunil11 ! The goal from the set piece was straight off the training ground- love to see that! Slick, smart manoeuver!

And the second goal..sublime touch and nifty finish! Ufffff!

The juggernaut just can’t stop scoring!

Let’s go @IndianFootball 🇮🇳⚽️✊🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 10, 2018

Champions!!!!

Well done @IndianFootball for a great win. 🇮🇳

And well done to the supporters that turned up and sang throughout. Unbelievable atmosphere! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 10, 2018

क्रिकेटरों में वीरू के अलावा मोहम्मद कैफ ने टीम को बधाई दी। बॉलीवुड में अभिषेक बच्चन, रणवीर सिंह और प्रीति जिंटा जैसे दिग्गज सितारों ने टीम को बधाई संदेश दिया।