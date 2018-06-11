ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

IntercontinentalCup: कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने फिर मचाया धमाल, केन्या को 2-0 से हराकर भारत बना चैंपियन
French Open 2018 : राफेल नडाल ने 11वीं बार जीता फ्रेंच ओपन का खिताब, थीम को सीधे सेटों में 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 से हराया
#BREAKING: आखिरी गेंद तक चले मुकाबले में बांग्लादेश ने भारत को 3 विकेट से हराकर जीता महिला टी20 एशिया कप का खिताब
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन क्षेत्र और पड़ोसी देशों के साथ संपर्क स्थापित करना भारत की प्राथमिकता : मोदी
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: नतीजे जारी, प्रणव गोयल बने टॉपर, jeeadv.ac.in पर करें चेक
जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुपवाड़ा के केरन सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, सुरक्षा बलों ने तीन आतंकियों को किया ढेर
कर्नाटक के असंतुष्ट विधायकों से मिले राहुल गांधी, बेनतीजा रही बातचीत
'2019 में BJP बहुमत से चूकी तो प्रणब मुखर्जी सर्वमान्य PM उम्मीदवार'
तेजप्रताप RJD नेताओं से नाराज, बोले- भाइयों के बीच फूट डालने की कोशिश
BJP में शामिल होना चाह रहे हैं कांग्रेस और JDS के कई MLA: येदियुरप्पा
TWITTER REACTIONS: वीरू से लेकर जूनियर बच्चन और रणवीर तक, सबने ऐसे दी छेत्री एंड कंपनी को बधाई

भारत ने केन्या को 2-0 से हराकर इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप पर कब्जा जमा लिया। भारत की इस जीत के बाद से ही छेत्री एंड कंपनी को बधाई संदेश मिल रहे हैं।

Sunil Chhetri

मुंबई में खेले गए चार देशों के इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप के फाइनल मैच में रविवार को भारत ने केन्या को 2-0 से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमा लिया। भारत की इस जीत के बाद से ट्विटर पर फुटबॉल टीम के लिए लगातार बधाई संदेश आ रहे हैं। कप्तान सुनील छेत्री की अगुवाई में फैन्स से खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में भारत ने जबर्दस्त खेल दिखाते हुए मैच अपने नाम किया।

WIvSL: श्रीलंका की शर्मनाक हार, आखिरी 26 गेंद में गंवाए पांच विकेट

SCOvENG: करीबी मैच में स्कॉटलैंड ने इंग्लैंड को हरा सबको चौंकाया

भारत ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में महज एक ही मैच गंवाया था। भारत ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में कुल 11 गोल किए और महज दो गोल खाए। पहले मैच में भारत ने चीनी ताइपे को 5-0 से हराया और इस मैच के बाद कप्तान छेत्री का एक इमोशनल वीडियो वायरल हो गया। छेत्री ने पहले मैच के बाद फैन्स से अपील की थी कि वो भले ही ग्राउंड में आकर टीम को गालियां दें लेकिन सपोर्ट के लिए मैदान तक जरूर आएं।

Intercontinental Cup: सुनील छेत्री का धमाल, केन्या को 2-0 से हराकर भारत बना चैंपियन

Intercontinental Cup: भारत को खिताब जिताकर सुनील छेत्री ने की लियोनल मेस्सी की बराबरी

इसके बाद भारत के एक भी मैच में खाली स्टेडियम नजर नहीं आया। टीम की जीत के बाद दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों से लेकर फिल्म सितारों ने टीम को बधाई दी है। वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'सुनील छेत्री तुमको शुक्रिया क्योंकि तुमने देश को जश्न मनाने के लिए इतना कुछ दिया। तुम प्रेरणा थे और मुझे भरोसा है कि इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप जीतने के बाद आप लोग हमेशा पूरे भरे स्टेडियम में खेलेंगे। भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को बधाई।'

क्रिकेटरों में वीरू के अलावा मोहम्मद कैफ ने टीम को बधाई दी। बॉलीवुड में अभिषेक बच्चन, रणवीर सिंह और प्रीति जिंटा जैसे दिग्गज सितारों ने टीम को बधाई संदेश दिया।

RBSE 10th Result 2018: आज 3 बजे के बाद घोषित होंगे राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर देखें

RBSE 10th Result 2018: आज 3:15 बजे जारी होंगे राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर पाएं अपना रिजल्ट

RBSE 10th Result 2018: आज 3:15 बजे घोषित होंगे राजस्थान 10वीं के परिणाम, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर देखें रिजल्ट

एकमात्र एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच
स्कॉटलैंड371/5(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड365/10(48.5)
स्कॉटलैंड ने इंग्लैंड को 6 रनों से हराया
Sun, 10 Jun 2018 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान145/6(20.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश144/6(20.0)
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 1 रन से हराया
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
वेस्ट इंडीज414/8(154.0)
vs
श्रीलंका185/10(55.4)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने श्रीलंका को 226 रनों से हराया
Wed, 06 Jun 2018 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश134/8(20.0)
vs
अफगानिस्तान135/4(18.5)
अफगानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 05 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
