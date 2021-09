Tokyo Paralympics: मनोज सरकार ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज मेडल, भारत को बैडमिंटन में दिलाया दूसरा पदक

Manoj does it for 🇮🇳! #IND's Manoj Sarkar bags the #Bronze medal in #ParaBadminton Men's Singles SL3, getting the better of #JPN's Daisuke Fujihara. 🥉



For the second time today, 2⃣ Indians make up the podium places. Wow. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/CrW8NMBC3v