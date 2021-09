#IND's Suhas books his spot in the FINAL by beating #INA S. Fredy 2-0 in Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal!!



What an amazing day for our para shuttlers as they are giving their best to make 🇮🇳 proud

Catch him play in the final tomorrow, 5th Sept #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/okauRhvfAs