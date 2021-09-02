#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Badminton #SuhasYathiraj has come flying out of the blocks as he takes the first game with ease. 21- 9.



Can he follow it up in the 2nd game and register #TeamIndia's 1st win for the day?



🇮🇳1-0🇩🇪#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #AbJeetegaIndia