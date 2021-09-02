Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: बैडमिंटन में पारुल-पलक कोहली की जोड़ी को मिली हार, सुहास ने जीत के साथ किया आगाज
टोक्यो पैरालंपिक के 9वें दिन की शुरुआत भारत के लिहाज से अच्छी रही है। बैडमिंटन में जहां सुहास एलवाई और तरुण ढिल्लन ने जीत के साथ आगाज किया है। वहीं, कैनो स्प्रिंट में प्राची यादव ने कमाल करते हुए सेमीफाइनल में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया है। ताइक्वांडो में भी अरुणा ने पहले मुकाबले में जीत हासिल की है। हालांकि, महिला बैडमिंटन में भारत की जोड़ी पलक कोहली और पारुल को हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
7:49 AM: बैडमिंटन में भारत के खिलाड़ी तरुण ढिल्लन ने भी जीत के साथ आगाज किया है। तरुण ने दूसरा गेम 21-13 से अपने नाम करते हुए मुकाबले को 2-0 से जीता। वहीं, ताइक्वांडो में अरुणा ने 3-0 से अपना पहला मैच जीतने में सफल रहीं।
6:51 AM: दूसरे गेम को 21-3 से अपने नाम करते हुए सुहास ने जीत के साथ अपना खाता खोला है। उन्होंने 2-0 से मैच को अपने नाम कर लिया है। वहीं, कैनो स्प्रिंट में प्राची यादव ने धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सेमीफाइनल में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया है।
6;26 AM:बैडमिंटन में सुहास ने शानदार शुरुआत की है और पहले गेम को 21-9 से अपने नाम कर लिया है।
6:20 AM: बैडमिंटन में पलक कोहली और पारुल परमर की जोड़ी को चीन की हुईहुई और चेग के हाथों सीधे सेटों में 21-5 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। वहीं, शूटिंग में आकाश 278 पॉइंट के साथ 11वें नंबर पर रहे, जबकि राहुल झाकर 284 पॉइंट के साथ 7वीं पोजीशन पर रहे। रेपिड राउंड की शुरुआत थोड़ी देर बाद होगी।
