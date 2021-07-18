DA Image
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 08:00 AM
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   खेल  ›  टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020: अमेरिकी एथलीट पॉल चेलिमो ने गेम्स विलेज में लगे बेड का उड़ाया मजाक, शेयर किए ढ़ेर सारे Memes
खेल

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Mohan Kumar
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 07:47 AM
जापान की राजधानी टोक्यो में होने वाले ओलंपिक खेलों के शुरू होने का दर्शकों का इंतजार अब खत्म होने वाला है। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं। ओलंपिक 2020 की शुरुआत 23 जुलाई से होने जा रही है और इसके लिए टीमों का टोक्यो पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। कोरोना की वजह से बिना दर्शकों और कड़े क्वारंटाइन नियमों के बीच इन खेलों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। हालांकि कुछ खिलाड़ियों खेलों को लेकर किए गए इंतजामों से खुश नजर नहीं आए, जिसको उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। अमेरिका के एथलीट पॉल चेलिमो भी एक ऐसा ही नाम हैं, जिन्हें एथलीटों के कमरे में लगाए गए बेड समझ नहीं आए और उन्होंने इसका जमकर मजाक उड़ाया है। उन्होंने इस दौरान लगातार मजेदार मीम्स शेयर किए हैं।

 

