टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020: अमेरिकी एथलीट पॉल चेलिमो ने गेम्स विलेज में लगे बेड का उड़ाया मजाक, शेयर किए ढ़ेर सारे Memes
जापान की राजधानी टोक्यो में होने वाले ओलंपिक खेलों के शुरू होने का दर्शकों का इंतजार अब खत्म होने वाला है। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं। ओलंपिक 2020 की शुरुआत 23 जुलाई से होने जा रही है और इसके लिए टीमों का टोक्यो पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। कोरोना की वजह से बिना दर्शकों और कड़े क्वारंटाइन नियमों के बीच इन खेलों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। हालांकि कुछ खिलाड़ियों खेलों को लेकर किए गए इंतजामों से खुश नजर नहीं आए, जिसको उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। अमेरिका के एथलीट पॉल चेलिमो भी एक ऐसा ही नाम हैं, जिन्हें एथलीटों के कमरे में लगाए गए बेड समझ नहीं आए और उन्होंने इसका जमकर मजाक उड़ाया है। उन्होंने इस दौरान लगातार मजेदार मीम्स शेयर किए हैं।
Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.
I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo
Who did this to me?🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/VjGc1UseYY— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
I can’t imagine getting Boxed in at the 5k finals and also getting Boxed at the Village🧐— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
Double trouble!
We are moving from an era of BREAKING BAD to BREAKING BED— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
YOLO pic.twitter.com/pr2eDmslB5— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
Before After pic.twitter.com/P5yi3RpS80— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m done😂— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
More added stress heading into Tokyo!
Those who pee💦 on the bed are at risk here,once the carton box is wet the bed falls over esp it will suck if its a night before finals😂😂— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
I can’t fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box😂— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
