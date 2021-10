निशानेबाजी : भारत 4 गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर जूनियर विश्व कप चैंपियनशिप में टॉप पर

News Flash:

GOLD & Silver medal for India in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event of Shooting World Junior Championships.

Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh got the better of compatriots Shikha Narwal & Naveen 16-12 in Gold medal match.

Its 3rd Gold & 10th overall medal for India pic.twitter.com/KbmM7fPKPF