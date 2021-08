It’s 2nd 🥇 for INDIA at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Sumit Antil came with the intention to win & he showed the world what he’s capable of by breaking the World Record to win it!!!



He wins Gold in Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m#Praise4Para#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/dnBJ5Ci729