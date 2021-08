Tokyo Olympics 2020: नीरज चोपड़ा पहली ही कोशिश में टॉप पर रहते हुए जेवलिन थ्रो के फाइनल में, शिवपाल बाहर

A great start for 🇮🇳's star athlete @Neeraj_chopra1 as he Qualifies for the Final of the Men's Javelin throw event with his 1st attempt of 8⃣6⃣.6⃣5⃣m



Catch him Live in action in the Final on 7 August at 4:30 PM (IST)#Athletics#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/DeBhLy6cAw