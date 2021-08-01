पी वी सिंधु ने जीता ओलंपिक ब्रॉन्ज मेडल, लोगों से जमकर मिल रही हैं बधाइयां
भारत की स्टार शटलर पी वी सिंधु ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीत कर इतिहास रच दिया है। सिंधु ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मैच में चाइना की बिंग बिंग जियाओ को 21-13, 21-15 से हराया। इस जीत के साथ ही सिंधु भारत की पहली महिला एथलीट बन गईं हैं जिन्होंने दो ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीते हैं। इससे पहले रियो ओलंपिक में सिंधु ने सिल्वर मेडल जीता था।
इस जीत के बाद से ही ट्विटर सिंधु के रंग में रंग गया है। पूरा देश सिंधु को बधाई दे रहा है। किसी ने उन्हें भारत की ग्रेटेस्ट ओलंपिक खिलाड़ी करार दिया है तो किसी ने उन्हें ग्रेटेस्ट ऑफ ऑल टाइम करार दिया है।
पूरा देश ऐसे दे रहा पीवी सिंधु को बधाई:
Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021
Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .
First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4
🥈 at Rio 2016— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 1, 2021
🥉 at Tokyo 2020
Thank you for making India Proud#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/82Rgav5Xcw
#PVSindhu QUEEN❤— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 1, 2021
here come another 🏅 for our country 😍
So much of inspiration in this single collage !(no matter whether they won the medal or not)
The dedication, hardworking and fighting spirit they had shown is amazing! pic.twitter.com/Ri4Ny76RYR
She never comes back without raising the tricolour! Kudos @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/evD7CneWfJ— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 1, 2021
We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021
P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021
Splendid performance!— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 1, 2021
Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze
She is the 1st Indian woman to have won two individual medals at #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/D8IcFIqLqj
Moment history created the 2nd Indian woman #PVSindhu🔥to win 2 medals in a single event at #OlympicGames 👏#Badminton #Bronze #TeamIndia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSPbI9ke5a— @nee$ (@AneesSharief3) August 1, 2021
India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021
Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb
SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021
You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !
An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉
India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return!
YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh