Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:55 PM
Hindustan Hindi News
पी वी सिंधु ने जीता ओलंपिक ब्रॉन्ज मेडल, लोगों से जमकर मिल रही हैं बधाइयां
खेल

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम ,नई दिल्ली Published By: Guest2
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:51 PM
भारत की स्टार शटलर पी वी सिंधु ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीत कर इतिहास रच दिया है। सिंधु ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मैच में चाइना की  बिंग बिंग जियाओ को 21-13, 21-15 से हराया। इस जीत के साथ ही सिंधु भारत की पहली महिला एथलीट बन गईं हैं जिन्होंने दो ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीते हैं। इससे पहले रियो ओलंपिक में सिंधु ने सिल्वर मेडल जीता था। 

इस जीत के बाद से ही ट्विटर सिंधु के रंग में रंग गया है। पूरा देश सिंधु को बधाई दे रहा है। किसी ने उन्हें भारत की ग्रेटेस्ट ओलंपिक खिलाड़ी करार दिया है तो किसी ने उन्हें ग्रेटेस्ट ऑफ ऑल टाइम करार दिया है। 

पूरा देश ऐसे दे रहा पीवी सिंधु को बधाई:

 

 

 

 

 

