पीकेएल: तमिल थलाइवाज के कोच एडाचेरी ने दिया इस्तीफा 

So my two session journey with Thamil Thalaivs came to an end as I resigne from the post of the chief coach of the Tamil Thalaivas. Sometimes things works in your favor and sometimes it won't..I have tried most honestly as a coach and put in the 28 years of my coching experience into the Thalaivas squad but unfortunately, we didn't get the results that we all had desired and that's how every sport is.... You win sometimes and you loose sometime. So I own the full moral responsibility for it and resign from the post. It was a great honour to coach a team that comes from the 'Home of Kabaddi' and a team which has 2 Arjuna Awardees and a Padma Shri player. My heartiest best wishes are always with the team and blessings with the players. @prokabaddi @tamilthalaivas

A post shared by Bhaskaran Edachery (@bhaskaran_edachery) on Sep 5, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT