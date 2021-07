Tokyo Olympics 2020: शूटिंग में मनु 25 मीटर पिस्टल क्वालीफिकेशन में पांचवें, राही 25वें स्थान पर

🇮🇳 Women's 25m pistol qualification rankings after the 'Precision' leg 👇



5️⃣th - Manu Bhaker (292/300)

2️⃣5️⃣th - Rahi Sarnobat (287/300)



Top eight shooters with a combined score of 'Precision' and 'Rapid' rounds will advance to the final round! 🎯#Olympics | #Tokyo2020