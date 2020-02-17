Tennis: बेंगलुरु ओपन के अंतिम दिन लिएंडर पेस हुए सम्मानित, हुए इमोशनल

बेंगलुरु ओपन के रूप में घरेलू सरजमीं पर अपना अंतिम एटीपी टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे भारत के महान टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस को रविवार को यहां केएसएलटीए स्टेडियम में पूर्व ओलंपियन और खिलाड़ियों ने सम्मानित किया। पेशेवर टेनिस में अंतिम सत्र में खेल रहे पेस और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के उनके जोड़ीदार मैथ्यू एबडेन को शनिवार को पुरुष युगल फाइनल में पूरव राजा और रामकुमार रामनाथन की भारतीय जोड़ी के खिलाफ हार झेलनी पड़ी थी।
रविवार को एकल फाइनल से पहले 46 साल के पेस को गर्मजोशी से विदाई दी गई। इस दौरान विभिन्न खेलों के स्टार खिलाड़ी मौजूद रहे, जिसमें पूर्व हॉकी खिलाड़ी ज्यूड फेलिक्स, वीआर रघुनाथ, अर्जुन हलप्पा, पूर्व ट्रैक एवं फील्ड खिलाड़ी अश्विनी नचप्पा, डेविस कप खिलाड़ी प्रह्लाद श्रीनाथ आदि शामिल हैं।
दर्शकों से पूर्व खिलाड़ियों का खड़े होकर अभिवादन करने का आग्रह करते हुए पेस ने कहा, ''आप सभी ने मुझे सिखाया कि कैसे खेलों के प्रति जज्बे, प्रतिबद्धता और कड़ी मेहनत से हमें सफलता हासिल करने में मदद मिलती है।'
Signing off in style. The God of Indian #Tennis, @Leander writing his love for #Bengaluru on his picture frame. This image will forever be remembered by the eyes that saw it and will hang with glory on the walls of #KSLTA for the generations to come. #BlrTennisOpen #ATP #GameOn pic.twitter.com/x29ZJnwDsV— Bengaluru Tennis Open (@BlrTennisOpen) February 16, 2020
Someone said to me “ imagine being in the final of your last tournament on home soil” I said - that would be the DREAM!! And I guess I get to live it today!! Finals of the @blropen with @matt_ebden .. Happy that whoever wins today, it’s a win for 🇮🇳 #OneLastRoar pic.twitter.com/0bJguUzLSX— Leander Paes (@Leander) February 15, 2020
To @Leander, With Love ❤#ThankYouLeander #AdvantagePune #ATPTour #OneLastRoar pic.twitter.com/yAZt1KspHi— Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) February 11, 2020
इस मौके पर पूर्व तैराक रेश्मा और निशा मिलेट, पूर्व एथलीट प्रमिला अयप्पा और रीत अब्राहम भी मौजूद रहे।