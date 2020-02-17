 Leander Paes gets emotional during grand felicitation ceremony at Bengaluru Open - Tennis: बेंगलुरु ओपन के अंतिम दिन लिएंडर पेस हुए सम्मानित, हुए इमोशनल DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   खेल   ›   Tennis: बेंगलुरु ओपन के अंतिम दिन लिएंडर पेस हुए सम्मानित, हुए इमोशनल

Tennis: बेंगलुरु ओपन के अंतिम दिन लिएंडर पेस हुए सम्मानित, हुए इमोशनल

बेंगलुरु ओपन के रूप में घरेलू सरजमीं पर अपना अंतिम एटीपी टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे भारत के महान टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस को रविवार को यहां केएसएलटीए स्टेडियम में पूर्व ओलंपियन और खिलाड़ियों ने सम्मानित किया। पेशेवर टेनिस में अंतिम सत्र में खेल रहे पेस और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के उनके जोड़ीदार मैथ्यू एबडेन को शनिवार को पुरुष युगल फाइनल में पूरव राजा और रामकुमार रामनाथन की भारतीय जोड़ी के खिलाफ हार झेलनी पड़ी थी।

रविवार को एकल फाइनल से पहले 46 साल के पेस को गर्मजोशी से विदाई दी गई। इस दौरान विभिन्न खेलों के स्टार खिलाड़ी मौजूद रहे, जिसमें पूर्व हॉकी खिलाड़ी ज्यूड फेलिक्स, वीआर रघुनाथ, अर्जुन हलप्पा, पूर्व ट्रैक एवं फील्ड खिलाड़ी अश्विनी नचप्पा, डेविस कप खिलाड़ी प्रह्लाद श्रीनाथ आदि शामिल हैं।

खिलाड़ियों को वेतन नहीं देने पर मोहन बागान पर लगा 3 लाख का जुर्माना

दर्शकों से पूर्व खिलाड़ियों का खड़े होकर अभिवादन करने का आग्रह करते हुए पेस ने कहा, ''आप सभी ने मुझे सिखाया कि कैसे खेलों के प्रति जज्बे, प्रतिबद्धता और कड़ी मेहनत से हमें सफलता हासिल करने में मदद मिलती है।'

 

इस मौके पर पूर्व तैराक रेश्मा और निशा मिलेट, पूर्व एथलीट प्रमिला अयप्पा और रीत अब्राहम भी मौजूद रहे।

