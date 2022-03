All England Open 2022: लक्ष्य सेन ने ऑल इंग्लैंड चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में बनाई जगह, ऐसा करने वाले बने 5वें भारतीय

HE DID IT 😍🔥@lakshya_sen becomes the 5️⃣th 🇮🇳 shuttler to reach the FINALS at @YonexAllEngland as he gets past the defending champion WR-7 🇲🇾's Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19, in the enthralling semifinals encounter 💪



Way to go!🔝#AllEngland2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KL8VB9j2om