Tokyo Olympics: संदीप 20 किमी पैदल चाल में 23वें स्थान पर, इरफान और राहुल ने भी किया निराश

#Athletics:

Sandeep Kumar finishes 23rd in Men's 20km Race Walk clocking 1:25:07 (4:02 mins behind leader)

Relatively slow paced race due to intense heat.

Massimo Stano of Italy won Gold clocking 1:21:05

✨ Sandeep PB & NR: 1:20.16 #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/PIsjhcdORn