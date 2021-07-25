DA Image
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 01:55 PM
Hindustan Hindi News
शहर चुनें ई-पेपर Offer साइन इन
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   खेल  ›  प्रिया मलिक ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में जीता गोल्ड, लगा बधाइयों का तांता 
खेल

प्रिया मलिक ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में जीता गोल्ड, लगा बधाइयों का तांता 

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्ली Published By: Ezaz Ahmad
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 01:43 PM
प्रिया मलिक ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में जीता गोल्ड, लगा बधाइयों का तांता 

जहां एक ओर जापान में जारी टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय खिलाड़ी पदक जीतने की कोशिश में लगे हैं तो वहीं, दूसरी ओर ओलंपिक से बाहर हंगरी में आयोजित वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप  में भारत को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। भारत की स्टार महिला रेसलर प्रिया मलिक ने महिलाओं के 73 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है। हरियाणा की महिला रेसलर प्रिया ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में बेलारूस की महिला रेसलर 5-0 से शिकस्त दी।

 

प्रिया की इस सफलता पर ट्विटर पर उनको बधाई देने वाले लोगों का तांता लगा है। भारत की इस स्टार महिला रेसलर पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, खेल मंत्रालय, हरियाणा के खेल मंत्री, पीयूष गोयल और कई अन्य लोगों ने उन्हें बधाई दी है। प्रिया के अलावा भारत की एक और युवा पहलवान तनु ने भी गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया है। तनु ने 43 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में फाइनल में बेलारूस की वालेरिया मिकिसिच को मात देकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। 

प्रिया की उस उपलब्धि पर हरियाणा के खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह ने उन्हें बधाई दी है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ' महिला कुश्ती खिलाड़ी प्रिया मलिक, हरियाणा की बेटी को हंगरी के बुडापेस्ट में आयोजित विश्व कैडेट रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बधाई।'

इस आर्टिकल को शेयर करें
CadetWrestling ChampionshipWrestlersअन्य..
अगला लेख
अगला लेख
लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर

सब्सक्राइब
अपडेट रहें हिंदुस्तान ऐप के साथ ऐप डाउनलोड करें

संबंधित खबरें

गोरखपुर के लाल ने किया था टोक्यो ओलंपिक 1964 में कमाल, प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को हराकर लिया था बदला

गोरखपुर के लाल ने किया था टोक्यो ओलंपिक में कमाल, PAK से लिया था बदला

उत्तराखंड:सैनिक स्कूल बना नहीं, NCC एकेडमी का इंतजार, जानिए क्या है वजह

उत्तराखंड:सैनिक स्कूल बना नहीं, NCC एकेडमी का इंतजार, जानिए क्या है वजह

उबला चावल खाकर गुजारा करने वाली 14 साल की चंचला कुमारी ने रचा इतिहास, हंगरी में जूनियर वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप में दिखाएंगी दम

उबला चावल खाकर गुजारा करने वाली 14 साल की चंचला कुमारी ने रचा इतिहास

अपने खिलाफ लगे दो साल के बैन को चुनौती देंगे पहलवान सुमित मलिक 

अपने खिलाफ लगे दो साल के बैन को चुनौती देंगे पहलवान सुमित मलिक 