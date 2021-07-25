प्रिया मलिक ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में जीता गोल्ड, लगा बधाइयों का तांता
जहां एक ओर जापान में जारी टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय खिलाड़ी पदक जीतने की कोशिश में लगे हैं तो वहीं, दूसरी ओर ओलंपिक से बाहर हंगरी में आयोजित वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में भारत को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। भारत की स्टार महिला रेसलर प्रिया मलिक ने महिलाओं के 73 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है। हरियाणा की महिला रेसलर प्रिया ने वर्ल्ड कैडेट कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में बेलारूस की महिला रेसलर 5-0 से शिकस्त दी।
#wrestling | Priya Malik 🇮🇳 becomes world cadet champion in 73kg event defeating her Belarusian 🇧🇾 counterpart by 5-0.— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2021
Clinches #Gold for India.
Well done champ ! Congratulations 👏👏🎉🎉#WorldCadetWrestlingChampionsip #Hungary #IndiaOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/LEaqfStAdX
Another day, another win. Wrestler #PriyaMalik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021!— The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 25, 2021
Congratulations, Priya. We are proud of you.💪❤🇮🇳 https://t.co/F7Oy2qs1cW pic.twitter.com/WfY1SPbYbb
Another glory for the country! 🇮🇳— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2021
Congratulations to Wrestler #PriyaMalik for winning the GOLD medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. 🥇
All hail our #NariShakti! 🙌🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/kh5f7HCXCj
Many congratulations to Priya Malik for winning the Gold Medal in the 73kg World Cadet Wrestling Championship. My heart is full of pride!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 25, 2021
Wishing all our athletes the very best. May you keep shining.
India's Golden Hour! 🇮🇳#PriyaMalik wins Gold🥇at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 25, 2021
More glory to Girl Power. pic.twitter.com/M9yMtM6xz5
Congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 25, 2021
Glory! Glory! Glory!— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 25, 2021
🇮🇳 stands proud of exploits by its #NariShakti
Congratulations #PriyaMalik for bagging GOLD in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet #Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. 🥇#Olympics #OlympicGames #IndiaTodayAtOlympics pic.twitter.com/BksjEYDDsb
प्रिया की इस सफलता पर ट्विटर पर उनको बधाई देने वाले लोगों का तांता लगा है। भारत की इस स्टार महिला रेसलर पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, खेल मंत्रालय, हरियाणा के खेल मंत्री, पीयूष गोयल और कई अन्य लोगों ने उन्हें बधाई दी है। प्रिया के अलावा भारत की एक और युवा पहलवान तनु ने भी गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया है। तनु ने 43 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में फाइनल में बेलारूस की वालेरिया मिकिसिच को मात देकर खिताब अपने नाम किया।
congratulations to the wrestler daughter Priya Malik of Haryana for winning the gold medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. pic.twitter.com/cGVTvmfTUF— Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 25, 2021
प्रिया की उस उपलब्धि पर हरियाणा के खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह ने उन्हें बधाई दी है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ' महिला कुश्ती खिलाड़ी प्रिया मलिक, हरियाणा की बेटी को हंगरी के बुडापेस्ट में आयोजित विश्व कैडेट रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर बधाई।'