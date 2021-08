🇮🇳 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🙌#IND beat and knock out world no. 2 #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! 😍👏#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/HgBcsHg5Ob