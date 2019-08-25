DA Image

होमखेल

पीवी सिंधु की ऐतिहासिक सफलता पर भारतीय खेल जगत ने कुछ यूं दी बधाई

बैडमिंटन विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित भारतीय खेल जगत ने रविवार को बधाई दी।

pv sindhu jpg

बैडमिंटन विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित भारतीय खेल जगत ने रविवार को बधाई दी। ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता सिंधु ने स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में खेले गये विश्व चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 21-7, 21-7 से हराया। तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, 'शानदार प्रदर्शन! बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व चैम्पियनशिप का खिताब जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर बधाई। आप ने देश को फिर से गौरवान्वित किया।' 

सिंधु की साथी प्रतियोगी और ओलंपिक पदक विजेता साइना नेहवाल ने उन्हें बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में भारत के लिए पहला स्वर्ण जीतने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई।' 

सिंधु के गृहनगर हैदराबाद के क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, 'बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई। जापान की ओकुहारा के खिलाफ आपने कौशल, फिटनेस और मानसिक शक्ति को दर्शाकर दमदार जीत दर्ज की। आप पर गर्व है।'

हैदराबाद की ही टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा ने भी सिंधु की उपलब्धि की सराहना कि उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'पीवी सिंधु क्या कमाल की चैम्पियन महिला है। बधाई। इस पल का लुत्फ उठाइए।' 

इसके अलावा पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्मद कैफ ने भी ट्वीट कर सिंधु को उनकी इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी। 

बैडमिंटन संघ के अध्यक्ष हिमंता बिस्वा शर्मा ने ट्वीट किया, 'जापान की नाओमी ओकुहारा को हराकर विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई। हम सब के लिए यह ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। मैं खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहा हूं। भारत को आप पर गर्व है। 

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, '(विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में) स्वर्ण जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर सिंधु को बधाई। सिंधु हमें प्रेरित करते रहिए।'

