पीवी सिंधु की ऐतिहासिक सफलता पर भारतीय खेल जगत ने कुछ यूं दी बधाई

बैडमिंटन विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित भारतीय खेल जगत ने रविवार को बधाई दी। ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता सिंधु ने स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में खेले गये विश्व चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को एकतरफा मुकाबले में 21-7, 21-7 से हराया। तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, 'शानदार प्रदर्शन! बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व चैम्पियनशिप का खिताब जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर बधाई। आप ने देश को फिर से गौरवान्वित किया।'

Amazing performance, @Pvsindhu1!

Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever 🇮🇳 to win the BWF World Championships!

You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/sUYPsVlnLT

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

BAI President @himantabiswa announces cash award of 2⃣0⃣ lac for World Champion @Pvsindhu1 and 5⃣lac for @saiprneeth92 for their historic performance at the #bwfworldchampionship2019



Kudos Champs!#IndiaontheRise #BWFWC2019 pic.twitter.com/imPqB5nVmu

— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2019

सिंधु की साथी प्रतियोगी और ओलंपिक पदक विजेता साइना नेहवाल ने उन्हें बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में भारत के लिए पहला स्वर्ण जीतने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई।'

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India 👍

— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 25, 2019

सिंधु के गृहनगर हैदराबाद के क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, 'बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई। जापान की ओकुहारा के खिलाफ आपने कौशल, फिटनेस और मानसिक शक्ति को दर्शाकर दमदार जीत दर्ज की। आप पर गर्व है।'

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan’s Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

हैदराबाद की ही टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा ने भी सिंधु की उपलब्धि की सराहना कि उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'पीवी सिंधु क्या कमाल की चैम्पियन महिला है। बधाई। इस पल का लुत्फ उठाइए।'

What a champion you are girl @Pvsindhu1 💪🏽congratulations.. enjoy the moment .. 😘

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 25, 2019

इसके अलावा पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्मद कैफ ने भी ट्वीट कर सिंधु को उनकी इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी।

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. You are an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/DYu9UkrLIH

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

बैडमिंटन संघ के अध्यक्ष हिमंता बिस्वा शर्मा ने ट्वीट किया, 'जापान की नाओमी ओकुहारा को हराकर विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई। हम सब के लिए यह ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। मैं खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहा हूं। भारत को आप पर गर्व है।

What a joy seeing you dominate the game @Pvsindhu1.



The thrill of this incredible victory by you at the #BWFWorldChampionships is momentous. You deserve our finest applause. So very proud moment for India!#PVSindhu #WorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/slUXmQjL5t

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2019

Here at the Ind bs WI Test match but what a wonderful news to know that @Pvsindhu1 has won Gold at the BWF World Championships. Many congratulations #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/9iUkifhHhb

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 25, 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, '(विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में) स्वर्ण जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने पर सिंधु को बधाई। सिंधु हमें प्रेरित करते रहिए।'

Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

सभी खेलों से जुड़े समाचार पढ़ें सबसे पहले Live Hindustan पर। अपने मोबाइल पर Live Hindustan पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें हमारा न्यूज एप। और देश-दुनिया की हर खबर से रहें अपडेट।