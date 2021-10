भारतीय महिला बैडमिंटन टीम उबेर कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची

Team India in QuarterFinal!🙂



Our young women shuttlers🏸 have made it to the knockout rounds of #UberCup🔥🔥🔥



🇮🇳 defeat Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 : 4️⃣-1️⃣



India will play Thailand 🇹🇭 in the next match on 13 Oct, starting 12PM* (IST)

* Tentative #IndiaontheRise #ThomasUberCup2020 pic.twitter.com/i6PRb2SXNl