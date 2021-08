Set your ⏰ as its going to be an early start for India at #Paralympics



Check out 👇🏻when your favourite para-athletes will take the centre-stage and cheer them on with #Cheer4India#Praise4Para @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/ZyQ9fQ0QB8