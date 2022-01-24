Monday, January 24, 2022
हमें फॉलो करें :
Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंई- पेपर Offerशहर चुनें साइन इन

मल्टीमीडिया

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ खेलAFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव आने के बाद भारत टूर्नामेंट से हुआ बाहर!

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव आने के बाद भारत टूर्नामेंट से हुआ बाहर!

एजेंसी,नई दिल्ली Ezaz Ahmad
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 09:27 AM
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव आने के बाद भारत टूर्नामेंट से हुआ बाहर!

इस खबर को सुनें

भारत को रविवार को एएफसी महिला एशियाई कप से बाहर होने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा क्योंकि उसकी 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 जांच में पॉजिटिव आने के बाद चीनी ताइपे के खिलाफ का ग्रुप ए मैच शुरू होने से चंद मिनट पहले ही रद्द करना पड़ा। कोविड मामलों के आलवा दो खिलाड़ी चोटिल होने के कारण बाहर हो गई थीं। अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (एआईएफएफ) अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल ने भी बयान जारी करके घटनाक्रम पर चिंता व्यक्त की है। 

पटेल ने कहा, 'हम उतने ही निराश हैं जितना शायद पूरा देश इस समय इस अवांछित स्थिति के पैदा होने से होगा। हालांकि खिलाड़ियों का स्वास्थ्य हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है और किसी भी परिस्थितियों में इससे समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता। मैं सभी संक्रमित खिलाड़ियों और टीम अधिकारियों के जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण रूप से ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं। एआईएफएफ और एएफसी उनका पूरा समर्थन करेगा।'

कोविड-19 के कई पॉजिटिव मामलों के कारण भारत ग्रुप ए मैच में चीनी ताइपे के खिलाफ जरूरी न्यूनतम 13 खिलाड़ियों के नाम देने में विफल रहा। चीनी ताइपे की टीम मैदान पर वार्म-अप कर रही थी लेकिन भारतीय टीम का कोई भी सदस्य मौजूद नहीं था।

भारत को बुधवार को अपना अंतिम ग्रुप मैच चीन के खिलाफ खेलना था लेकिन इसके भी होने की संभावना नहीं है क्योंकि टीम के पास शुरुआती एकादश उतारने के लिए पर्याप्त खिलाड़ी नहीं हैं। नाकआउट 30 जनवरी से शुरू होंगे जिससे टूर्नामेंट के आयोजकों के लिए कार्यक्रम में फेरबदल करना असंभव हो गया है।

कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान एएफसी प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए 'विशेष नियम' के अनुच्छेद 4.1 के मुताबिक, 'अगर भाग लेने वाली टीम/ प्रतिभागी क्लब के पास किसी भी कारण (कोविड-19 से संबंधित या नहीं) से एक मैच के लिए 13 से कम प्रतिभागी खिलाड़ी (जिसमें एक गोलकीपर शामिल हो) उपलब्ध हैं तो वह मैच में हिस्सा नहीं ले सकती। इस स्थिति में प्रतिभागी टीम या प्रतिभागी क्लब मैच के आयोजित नहीं होने के लिए जिम्मेदार होगा और माना जाएगा कि उसने संबंधित टूर्नामेंट से नाम वापस ले लिया है।'

अगला लेख
अगला लेखराफेल नडाल 14वीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे
AFC CUPIndia Women FootballAIFFअन्य..
epaper

संबंधित खबरें

12 खिलाड़ी हुए पॉजिटिव, भारतीय महिला फुटबॉल टीम AFC Asian Cup से बाहर

12 खिलाड़ी हुए पॉजिटिव, भारतीय महिला फुटबॉल टीम AFC Asian Cup से बाहर

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2022 के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे नडाल

पीवी सिंधू ने बनीं सैयद मोदी इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट की चैंपियन

क्रेज्सिकोवा और कीज ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचीं

दिग्गज फुटबॉलर सुभाष भौमिक का निधन

पीवी सिंधू सैयद मोदी इंटरनेशनल टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंचीं

मेदवेदेव, सितसिपास ने रोमांचक जीत के साथ चौथे दौर में बनाई जगह

AUS OPEN 2022: दो बार की ग्रैंडस्लैम चैंपियन हालेप चौथे दौरे में

पूर्व दिग्गज फुटबॉलर सुभाष भौमिक का 72 साल की उम्र में निधन

नाओमी ओसाका हुईं उलटफेर का शिकार, बार्टी और अजारेंका चौथे