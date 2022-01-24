AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव आने के बाद भारत टूर्नामेंट से हुआ बाहर!
भारत को रविवार को एएफसी महिला एशियाई कप से बाहर होने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा क्योंकि उसकी 12 खिलाड़ियों के कोविड-19 जांच में पॉजिटिव आने के बाद चीनी ताइपे के खिलाफ का ग्रुप ए मैच शुरू होने से चंद मिनट पहले ही रद्द करना पड़ा। कोविड मामलों के आलवा दो खिलाड़ी चोटिल होने के कारण बाहर हो गई थीं। अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (एआईएफएफ) अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल ने भी बयान जारी करके घटनाक्रम पर चिंता व्यक्त की है।
🚨OFFICIAL🚨— #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 23, 2022
The #WAC2022 match between Chinese Taipei and 🇮🇳 India will not be played today due to India's inability to field a minimum of 13 players!https://t.co/sEBQ6hQ5P2
पटेल ने कहा, 'हम उतने ही निराश हैं जितना शायद पूरा देश इस समय इस अवांछित स्थिति के पैदा होने से होगा। हालांकि खिलाड़ियों का स्वास्थ्य हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है और किसी भी परिस्थितियों में इससे समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता। मैं सभी संक्रमित खिलाड़ियों और टीम अधिकारियों के जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण रूप से ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं। एआईएफएफ और एएफसी उनका पूरा समर्थन करेगा।'
Based on the recent announcement by the @afcasiancup, it is unfortunate that the Indian Women's Football Team were unable to register the required minimum of 13 players for their match against Chinese Taipei in the #WAC2022 & were therefore unable to participate in the match. https://t.co/ZWM57lGSOd— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022
कोविड-19 के कई पॉजिटिव मामलों के कारण भारत ग्रुप ए मैच में चीनी ताइपे के खिलाफ जरूरी न्यूनतम 13 खिलाड़ियों के नाम देने में विफल रहा। चीनी ताइपे की टीम मैदान पर वार्म-अप कर रही थी लेकिन भारतीय टीम का कोई भी सदस्य मौजूद नहीं था।
We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players' health and well-being are of paramount importance to us, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances.@IndianFootball @afcasiancup #WAC2022— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022
भारत को बुधवार को अपना अंतिम ग्रुप मैच चीन के खिलाफ खेलना था लेकिन इसके भी होने की संभावना नहीं है क्योंकि टीम के पास शुरुआती एकादश उतारने के लिए पर्याप्त खिलाड़ी नहीं हैं। नाकआउट 30 जनवरी से शुरू होंगे जिससे टूर्नामेंट के आयोजकों के लिए कार्यक्रम में फेरबदल करना असंभव हो गया है।
I wish all the infected players and team officials a swift and full recovery. They will be well supported by the @IndianFootball and @theafcdotcom.— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022
The team is heartbroken, and I request all to their feelings and sentiments.#WAC2022 #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball
कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान एएफसी प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए 'विशेष नियम' के अनुच्छेद 4.1 के मुताबिक, 'अगर भाग लेने वाली टीम/ प्रतिभागी क्लब के पास किसी भी कारण (कोविड-19 से संबंधित या नहीं) से एक मैच के लिए 13 से कम प्रतिभागी खिलाड़ी (जिसमें एक गोलकीपर शामिल हो) उपलब्ध हैं तो वह मैच में हिस्सा नहीं ले सकती। इस स्थिति में प्रतिभागी टीम या प्रतिभागी क्लब मैच के आयोजित नहीं होने के लिए जिम्मेदार होगा और माना जाएगा कि उसने संबंधित टूर्नामेंट से नाम वापस ले लिया है।'