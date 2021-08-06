DA Image
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 10:30 AM
Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   खेल  ›  Tokyo Olympics: हार के बाद भी दिल जीत गईं भारत की बेटियां, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही है तारीफ
खेल

Tokyo Olympics: हार के बाद भी दिल जीत गईं भारत की बेटियां, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही है तारीफ

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्ली Published By: Ezaz Ahmad
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 10:29 AM
Tokyo Olympics: हार के बाद भी दिल जीत गईं भारत की बेटियां, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही है तारीफ

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ओलंपिक के इतिहास में करीबी अंतर से अपना पहला मेडल जीतने से चूक गईं। भारतीय टीम को शुक्रवार को टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों के ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मुकाबले में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के खिलाफ 3-4 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस हार के बाद भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम टोक्यो ओलंपिक में चौथे नंबर पर रही। भारतीय टीम ने मुकाबले में विश्व रैंकिंग में चौथे नंबर की टीम ब्रिटेन को कड़ी टक्कर दी। ब्रिटेन ने एक समय 2-0 की बढ़त बना ली थी। लेकिन तभी भारतीय महिलाओं ने जोरदार वापसी की और चार मिनट के अंदर तीन गोल दागकर 3-2 की बढ़त बना ली। हालांकि ब्रिटेन ने तीसरे क्वार्टर में वापसी कर ली और फिर उसने चौथे क्वार्टर में बढ़त बना ली। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम बराबरी नहीं कर पाई और वह इस हार के बाद ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने से चूक गईं। हालांकि हार के बावजूद भी भारतीय टीम की काफी तारीफ हो रही है।

सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय टीम के प्रदर्शन और उसके जज्बे को काफी सलाम किया जा रहा है।हर कोई खिलाड़ियों और टीम का हौसलाआफजाई कर रहे हैं। भारतीय पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त ने लिखा है, ' आपने हॉकी इंडिया के पौधे को सींचा है, जो यकीनन फल देगा और आने वाला समय हमारा है, हिंदुस्तान की बेटियों का है। आप खूब लड़ी हैं भारत की बेटियां। आप पर देश को नाज है और आपका पलकें बिछा कर स्वदेश में स्वागत है।'

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम के प्रदर्शन पर हर कोई गर्व कर रहा है और टीम को शाबाशी दे रहा है। हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खटटर ने भारतीय टीम को बधाई देते हुए अपने राज्य के खिलाड़ियों के लिए नकद पुरस्कार की भी घोषणा कर दी है। खटटर ने टिवटर पर कहा, ' हरियाणा सरकार ओलंपिक महिला हॉकी टीम में शामिल अपने राज्य के सभी नौ खिलाड़ियों को 50-50 लाख रुपये का पुरस्कार देगी जो हरियाणा से हैं। मैं भारतीय टीम को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में उनके प्रशंसनीय प्रदर्शन के लिए बधाई देता हूं।'

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ओलंपिक के इतिहास में पहली बार मेडल के इतने करीब पहुंची थी, जिसपर पूरे देशवासियों को गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। टीम ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए चौथा स्थान हासिल किया। उनके इस प्रदर्शन की काफी प्रशंसा हो रही है।

