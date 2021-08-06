Tokyo Olympics: हार के बाद भी दिल जीत गईं भारत की बेटियां, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही है तारीफ
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ओलंपिक के इतिहास में करीबी अंतर से अपना पहला मेडल जीतने से चूक गईं। भारतीय टीम को शुक्रवार को टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों के ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मुकाबले में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के खिलाफ 3-4 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस हार के बाद भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम टोक्यो ओलंपिक में चौथे नंबर पर रही। भारतीय टीम ने मुकाबले में विश्व रैंकिंग में चौथे नंबर की टीम ब्रिटेन को कड़ी टक्कर दी। ब्रिटेन ने एक समय 2-0 की बढ़त बना ली थी। लेकिन तभी भारतीय महिलाओं ने जोरदार वापसी की और चार मिनट के अंदर तीन गोल दागकर 3-2 की बढ़त बना ली। हालांकि ब्रिटेन ने तीसरे क्वार्टर में वापसी कर ली और फिर उसने चौथे क्वार्टर में बढ़त बना ली। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम बराबरी नहीं कर पाई और वह इस हार के बाद ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने से चूक गईं। हालांकि हार के बावजूद भी भारतीय टीम की काफी तारीफ हो रही है।
The fact that we are PROUD of this team would be an understatement. 🙌— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2021
Here are some glimpses from our hard-fought match against Great Britain. 📸#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/ms4YZyRDqe
सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय टीम के प्रदर्शन और उसके जज्बे को काफी सलाम किया जा रहा है।हर कोई खिलाड़ियों और टीम का हौसलाआफजाई कर रहे हैं। भारतीय पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त ने लिखा है, ' आपने हॉकी इंडिया के पौधे को सींचा है, जो यकीनन फल देगा और आने वाला समय हमारा है, हिंदुस्तान की बेटियों का है। आप खूब लड़ी हैं भारत की बेटियां। आप पर देश को नाज है और आपका पलकें बिछा कर स्वदेश में स्वागत है।'
We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
Indian Women's Hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance. We are proud of you all.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2021
टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम के प्रदर्शन पर हर कोई गर्व कर रहा है और टीम को शाबाशी दे रहा है। हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खटटर ने भारतीय टीम को बधाई देते हुए अपने राज्य के खिलाड़ियों के लिए नकद पुरस्कार की भी घोषणा कर दी है। खटटर ने टिवटर पर कहा, ' हरियाणा सरकार ओलंपिक महिला हॉकी टीम में शामिल अपने राज्य के सभी नौ खिलाड़ियों को 50-50 लाख रुपये का पुरस्कार देगी जो हरियाणा से हैं। मैं भारतीय टीम को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में उनके प्रशंसनीय प्रदर्शन के लिए बधाई देता हूं।'
आपने #HockeyIndia के पौधे को सींचा है, जो यकीनन फल देगा और आने वाला समय हमारा है, हिंदुस्तान की बेटियों का है।— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 6, 2021
आप खूब लड़ी हैं भारत की बेटियां। आप पर देश को नाज है और आपका पलकें बिछा कर स्वदेश में स्वागत है 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics #🏑 pic.twitter.com/37yciEzQya
Haryana Government will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics.— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 6, 2021
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ओलंपिक के इतिहास में पहली बार मेडल के इतने करीब पहुंची थी, जिसपर पूरे देशवासियों को गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। टीम ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए चौथा स्थान हासिल किया। उनके इस प्रदर्शन की काफी प्रशंसा हो रही है।