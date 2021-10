भारतीय कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने बताया, कब फुटबॉल को अलविदा कहेंगे 

🗣️ @chetrisunil11: We have done a lot of things, right, and we need to improve a lot of other things. We are still alive in #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆, and we will keep improving 🙌#NEPIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JBrXM6yc5v