हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में NBA स्टार कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत, विराट-रोहित ने जताया शोक

नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत नौ अन्य लोगों की अमेरिका के कालबसस में रविवार (26 जनवरी) को हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में मौत हो गई। लॉस एंजिल्स काउंटी शेरिफ एलेक्स विलानुएवा ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, “बास्केटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार अन्य नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। ” एनबीए ने भी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि हादसे में कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना मारिया (13) की भी मौत हो गई है। कोबी और उनकी बेटी की मौत की खबर पर भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी शोक जताया है।
बताया जा रहा है कि ब्रायंट और अन्य लोग एक बास्केटबॉल मुकाबले के लिए सिकोरस्की एस -76 बी हेलिकॉप्टर से जा रहे थे जब यह हादसा हुआ। शुरुवाती रिपोर्टस के अनुसार हादसे का कारण हेलिकॉप्टर में आग लगने बताया जा रहा है। कोबी प्रतिष्ठित नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) में 20 साल रहे और इस दौरान उन्होंने पांच बार चैंपियनशिप अपने नाम की। वह बास्केटबॉल जगत के महान खिलाडियों में से एक थे।
मशहूर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत 9 लोगों की हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत
चीन से मैच हटाने पर भारतीय फेड टीम को राहत, पर सानिया मिर्जा का खेलना संदिग्ध
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा, भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली, भारतीय क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स अक्षय कुमार और प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर दुख जताया है।
Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family 🙏
रोहित शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर कोबी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा- खेलों की दुनिया में आज दुखद दिन है। खेल जगत की एक बड़ी हस्ती ने इस दुनिया को बहुत जल्दी अलविदा कह दिया। रेस्ट इन पीस कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना और हादसे के शिकार अन्य लोग।
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- बास्केटबॉल कोर्ट पर कोबी लीजेंड थे। वह अपनी जिंदगी की दूसरी पारी की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। एक अभिभावक के तौर पर गियाना की भी मौत हमारे लिए भी दिल तोड़ने वाली है। मिशेल और मेरी तरफ से पूरे ब्रायंट परिवार को प्यार और प्रार्थना।
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
बीसीसीआई ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है।
#RIPMamba https://t.co/1No1TQ7Dw9— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2020
पूर्व धाकड़ बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- बहुत से लोगों के लिए कोबी ही बॉस्केटबॉल थे। कई लोग सिर्फ कोबी की वजह से ही एनबीए के फैन बने। भगवान कोबी और उनकी बेटी गियाना की आत्मा को शांति दे। #MambaForever
For many people, Kobe was basketball in their growing up years, many became NBA fans because of Kobe. May him and his young daughter, Gianna rest in peace #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/xoJp3vglk0— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2020
मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- दुनिया ने आज एक आइकन खो दिया। कोबी ऑल टाइम ग्रेटेस्ट खिलाड़ी थे। कोबी, उनकी बेटी और अन्य लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हो गया हूं। अभी भी इसपर यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा हूं। #RIPMamba
The world has lost an icon.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 27, 2020
Kobe was one of the greatest of all times.
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Kobe , his daughter and others. Still can't believe it. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/xn7YOfXhXC
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा- मेरी प्रार्थना ब्रायंट परिवार और हादसे के शिकार दूसरे परिवारों के साथ है। कोबी एक आइकन थे और कई एथलीट्स के लिए प्रेरणा थे। उनका इस तरह अचानक जाना विश्व खेल जगत के लिए बड़ा नुकसान है। #RIPMamba
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant Family and others involved in the tragedy. Kobe was an icon and an inspiration for many athletes. His unfortunate passing is a loss to world sports. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/4nbSBbhW46— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 27, 2020
आईपीएल टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया। 'सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि प्रयास करना चाहिए। साथ ही लोगों को प्रेरित करना चाहिए के लिए ताकि वे जो कुछ भी करना चाहते हैं उसमें महान हो सकें।' कोबी जैसा आपने कहा था। #KobeRIP 💛
"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do."— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 27, 2020
Just like you said, Kobe. Legends live forever. #KobeRIP 💛 pic.twitter.com/tCcpB5x5xy
बॉलीवुड स्टार अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- निशब्द... दुनिया ने एक महान एथलीट खो दिया है। बहुत सारे बच्चों और मेरी भतीजी को कोबी आपने किया बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020
What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि दुनिया के महानतम बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी होने के बाद भी वे अपने जीवन की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। वे अपने परिवार से बेहद प्यार करते थे। वह भविष्य के लिए आशावान थे। उनकी बेटी गियाना की मौत इस घटना को और ज्यादा दुखद बना देती है।
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में अपनी और कोबी की मुलाकात का जिक्र करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। प्रियंका ने बताया कि वह 13 साल की उम्र में कोबी से पहली बार मिली थीं। प्रियंका ने लिखा- कोबी ने ही मेरे अंदर खेल के प्रति प्यार, कम्पीटिशन और बेहतर करने की चिंगारी जलाई थी। उन्होंने पूरी जेनरेशन को प्रेरित किया है।
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
रणवीर सिंह ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है।
बता दें कि विलानुएवा ने कहा कि इस हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने मृतकों की पहचान बताने को लेकर कहा कि जब तक शुरुवाती जांच पूरी नहीं हो जाती तब तक मृतकों की पहचान बताना उचित नहीं होगा।