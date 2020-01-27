हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में NBA स्टार कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत, विराट-रोहित ने जताया शोक

 DA Image
नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत नौ अन्य लोगों की अमेरिका के कालबसस में रविवार (26 जनवरी) को हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में मौत हो गई। लॉस एंजिल्स काउंटी शेरिफ एलेक्स विलानुएवा ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, “बास्केटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार अन्य नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। ” एनबीए ने भी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि हादसे में कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना मारिया (13) की भी मौत हो गई है। कोबी और उनकी बेटी की मौत की खबर पर भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी शोक जताया है। 

बताया जा रहा है कि ब्रायंट और अन्य लोग एक बास्केटबॉल मुकाबले के लिए सिकोरस्की एस -76 बी हेलिकॉप्टर से जा रहे थे जब यह हादसा हुआ। शुरुवाती रिपोर्टस के अनुसार हादसे का कारण हेलिकॉप्टर में आग लगने बताया जा रहा है। कोबी प्रतिष्ठित नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) में 20 साल रहे और इस दौरान उन्होंने पांच बार चैंपियनशिप अपने नाम की। वह बास्केटबॉल जगत के महान खिलाडियों में से एक थे। 

मशहूर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट समेत 9 लोगों की हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत

चीन से मैच हटाने पर भारतीय फेड टीम को राहत, पर सानिया मिर्जा का खेलना संदिग्ध

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा, भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली, भारतीय क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स अक्षय कुमार और प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर दुख जताया है।

रोहित शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर कोबी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा- खेलों की दुनिया में आज दुखद दिन है। खेल जगत की एक बड़ी हस्ती ने इस दुनिया को बहुत जल्दी अलविदा कह दिया। रेस्ट इन पीस कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी गियाना और हादसे के शिकार अन्य लोग। 

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- बास्केटबॉल कोर्ट पर कोबी लीजेंड थे। वह अपनी जिंदगी की दूसरी पारी की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। एक अभिभावक के तौर पर गियाना की भी मौत हमारे लिए भी दिल तोड़ने वाली है। मिशेल और मेरी तरफ से पूरे ब्रायंट परिवार को प्यार और प्रार्थना।

बीसीसीआई ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

पूर्व धाकड़ बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- बहुत से लोगों के लिए कोबी ही बॉस्केटबॉल थे। कई लोग सिर्फ कोबी की वजह से ही एनबीए के फैन बने। भगवान कोबी और उनकी बेटी गियाना की आत्मा को शांति दे। #MambaForever

मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- दुनिया ने आज एक आइकन खो दिया। कोबी ऑल टाइम ग्रेटेस्ट खिलाड़ी थे। कोबी, उनकी बेटी और अन्य लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हो गया हूं। अभी भी इसपर यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा हूं। #RIPMamba

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा- मेरी प्रार्थना ब्रायंट परिवार और हादसे के शिकार दूसरे परिवारों के साथ है। कोबी एक आइकन थे और कई एथलीट्स के लिए प्रेरणा थे। उनका इस तरह अचानक जाना विश्व खेल जगत के लिए बड़ा नुकसान है। #RIPMamba

आईपीएल टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया। 'सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि प्रयास करना चाहिए। साथ ही लोगों को प्रेरित करना चाहिए के लिए ताकि वे जो कुछ भी करना चाहते हैं उसमें महान हो सकें।' कोबी जैसा आपने कहा था। #KobeRIP 💛

बॉलीवुड स्टार अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- निशब्द... दुनिया ने एक महान एथलीट खो दिया है। बहुत सारे बच्चों और मेरी भतीजी को कोबी आपने किया बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। 

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि दुनिया के महानतम बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी होने के बाद भी वे अपने जीवन की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। वे अपने परिवार से बेहद प्यार करते थे। वह भविष्य के लिए आशावान थे। उनकी बेटी गियाना की मौत इस घटना को और ज्यादा दुखद बना देती है।

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में अपनी और कोबी की मुलाकात का जिक्र करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। प्रियंका ने बताया कि वह 13 साल की उम्र में कोबी से पहली बार मिली थीं। प्रियंका ने लिखा- कोबी ने ही मेरे अंदर खेल के प्रति प्यार, कम्पीटिशन और बेहतर करने की चिंगारी जलाई थी। उन्होंने पूरी जेनरेशन को प्रेरित किया है। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

रणवीर सिंह ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

बता दें कि विलानुएवा ने कहा कि इस हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने मृतकों की पहचान बताने को लेकर कहा कि जब तक शुरुवाती जांच पूरी नहीं हो जाती तब तक मृतकों की पहचान बताना उचित नहीं होगा।
 

