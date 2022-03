FIH Pro League:: भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम जर्मनी से शूट आउट में हारी 

Took it stick-to-stick till the end but not the end we hoped. Germany took it away in the shootout. We see an opportunity to come back stronger and victorious tomorrow, 13 March 2022!#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #hockeyatitsbest @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/tAO2fiP2yf