Tokyo Olympics 2020: एथलेटिक्स में भारत के अभियान का आगाज करेंगे दुती और साबले

This tweet from @neeche_se_1st is epic 🤗 & made everyone smile 😊



So once @Neeraj_chopra1

is back from @Tokyo2020 we will gift you #IndianAthletics🇮🇳 T-shirt signed by the champ himself 😎



DM us your address & number! pic.twitter.com/e4F1thb3VT